Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Rockies On Aug. 19

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .312 OBP and .403 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .715 and he has scored 49 runs. In 353 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 43 runs. In his previous game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (4-10 with a 6.27 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 120 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.