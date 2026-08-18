Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Rockies On Aug. 18

Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .309 OBP and .392 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 47 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner (5-6 with a 5.59 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season.

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