Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Rockies On Aug. 18
Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Tuesday, Aug. 18 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .309 OBP and .392 SLG with a 27.2% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .702 and he has scored 47 runs. In 349 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.
Ryan Feltner (5-6 with a 5.59 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rockies, his 19th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.