Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Rockies On Aug. 17

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .313 OBP and .397 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 47 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

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