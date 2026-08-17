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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Rockies On Aug. 17

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Monday, Aug. 17 at 8:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +370 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .313 OBP and .397 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .710 and he has scored 47 runs. In 345 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his 22nd of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.43 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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