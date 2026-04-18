Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 18

Hernandez is hitting for a .286 BA, .324 OBP and .524 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 12 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Rockies.

Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

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