Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Rockies On April 18
Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .286 BA, .324 OBP and .524 SLG with a 32.4% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .847 and he has scored 12 runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 5) against the Rockies.
Ryan Feltner makes the start for the Rockies, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 7.30 ERA and nine strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.