Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Rockies On April 17

Hernandez is hitting for a .310 BA, .349 OBP and .569 SLG with a 30.2% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .918 and he has scored 12 runs. In 63 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Mets.

The Rockies will send Tomoyuki Sugano (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.16 ERA and 12 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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