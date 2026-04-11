Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Rangers On April 11

Hernandez is hitting for a .289 BA, .313 OBP and .444 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored eight runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.

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