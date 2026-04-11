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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Rangers On April 11

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .289 BA, .313 OBP and .444 SLG with a 31.3% strikeout rate and a 4.2% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored eight runs. In 48 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Rangers.

Jack Leiter (1-0) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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