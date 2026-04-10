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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Rangers On April 10

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Texas Rangers at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .293 BA, .318 OBP and .463 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored seven runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Kumar Rocker (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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