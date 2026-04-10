Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Rangers On April 10

Hernandez is hitting for a .293 BA, .318 OBP and .463 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored seven runs. In 44 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Blue Jays.

Kumar Rocker (0-1) starts for the Rangers, his second this season.

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