Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Padres On May 18

Hernandez is hitting for a .268 BA, .343 OBP and .412 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .755 and he has scored 23 runs. In 172 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 with an RBI against the Angels.

The Padres are sending Michael King (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 2.63 ERA and 50 strikeouts through 51 1/3 innings pitched.

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