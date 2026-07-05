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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 5

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, July 5 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +300 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .265 BA, .336 OBP and .425 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 33 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

JP Sears (1-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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