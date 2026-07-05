Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 5

Hernandez is hitting for a .265 BA, .336 OBP and .425 SLG with a 27.9% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .761 and he has scored 33 runs. In 226 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 3) against the Padres.

JP Sears (1-1) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.

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