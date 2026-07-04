Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 4

Hernandez is hitting for a .269 BA, .341 OBP and .431 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 33 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Wandy Peralta (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.