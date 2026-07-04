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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 4

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 4 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .269 BA, .341 OBP and .431 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .772 and he has scored 33 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game, he collected four RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Wandy Peralta (1-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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