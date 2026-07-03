Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Padres On July 3
Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 3 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .269 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 32 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.
Michael King (5-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.