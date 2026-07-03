Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Padres On July 3

Hernandez is hitting for a .269 BA, .342 OBP and .420 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .762 and he has scored 32 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Michael King (5-7) takes the mound for the Padres in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.55 ERA in 96 1/3 innings pitched, with 83 strikeouts.

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