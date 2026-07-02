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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 2

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium, on Thursday, July 2 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .275 BA, .346 OBP and .429 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 32 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (6-6) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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