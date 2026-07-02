Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Padres On July 2

Hernandez is hitting for a .275 BA, .346 OBP and .429 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .774 and he has scored 32 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 32 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (6-6) out to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-6 with a 4.44 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.

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