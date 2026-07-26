Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Mets On July 26

Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .320 OBP and .389 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 42 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

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