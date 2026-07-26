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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Mets On July 26

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .247 BA, .320 OBP and .389 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .709 and he has scored 42 runs. In 278 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Freddy Peralta gets the start for the Mets, his 22nd of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.01 ERA and 110 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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