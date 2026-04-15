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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Mets On April 15

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, on Wednesday, April 15 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .296 BA, .339 OBP and .519 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 10 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Clay Holmes makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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