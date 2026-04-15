Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Mets On April 15

Hernandez is hitting for a .296 BA, .339 OBP and .519 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 6.8% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 10 runs. In 59 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Mets.

Clay Holmes makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 1.50 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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