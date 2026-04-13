Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Mets On April 13

Hernandez is hitting for a .306 BA, .327 OBP and .531 SLG with a 28.8% strikeout rate and a 3.8% walk rate. His OPS is .858 and he has scored 10 runs. In 52 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs) against the Rangers.

The Mets are sending David Peterson (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.14 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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