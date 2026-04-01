Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Guardians On April 1

Hernandez had a .247 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 65 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (0-1) starts for the Guardians, his second this season.

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