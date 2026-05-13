Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Giants On May 13

Hernandez is hitting for a .241 BA, .320 OBP and .368 SLG with a 29.3% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .688 and he has scored 18 runs. In 150 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Robbie Ray (3-4 with a 2.76 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his ninth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.