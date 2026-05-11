Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 11

Hernandez is hitting for a .238 BA, .317 OBP and .365 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 18 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.

Trevor McDonald (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.

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