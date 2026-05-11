Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Giants On May 11
Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Monday, May 11 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .238 BA, .317 OBP and .365 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 9.9% walk rate. His OPS is .682 and he has scored 18 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 3 against the Braves.
Trevor McDonald (1-0) pitches for the Giants to make his second start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.