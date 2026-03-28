Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On March 28

Hernandez had a .247 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 65 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.

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