Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On March 27
Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, March 27 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez had a .247 BA, .284 OBP and .454 SLG with a 24.5% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate last season. His OPS was .738 and he scored 65 runs. In 546 plate appearances, he hit 25 home runs and drove in 89 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryne Nelson will start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.