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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 11

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Saturday, July 11 at 9:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .324 OBP and .398 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 36 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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