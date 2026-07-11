Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Square Off Against Diamondbacks On July 11

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .324 OBP and .398 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .722 and he has scored 36 runs. In 244 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are sending Brandon Pfaadt (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.84 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 48 1/3 innings pitched.

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