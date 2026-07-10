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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On July 10

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, July 10 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .255 BA, .329 OBP and .406 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 36 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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