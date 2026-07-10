Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Diamondbacks On July 10

Hernandez is hitting for a .255 BA, .329 OBP and .406 SLG with a 27.5% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .735 and he has scored 36 runs. In 240 plate appearances, he has hit eight home runs and driven in 36 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Rockies.

Eduardo Rodriguez makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.25 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.

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