Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Diamondbacks On Aug. 8

Hernandez is hitting for a .252 BA, .318 OBP and .409 SLG with a 26.7% strikeout rate and an 8.5% walk rate. His OPS is .727 and he has scored 47 runs. In 318 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 41 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Brandon Pfaadt (6-1 with a 3.66 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.