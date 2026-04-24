Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Cubs On April 24

Hernandez is hitting for a .244 BA, .292 OBP and .439 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 13 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.

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