Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Cubs On April 24
Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, on Friday, April 24 at 10:15 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .244 BA, .292 OBP and .439 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .731 and he has scored 13 runs. In 89 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Giants.
Jameson Taillon makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.97 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 22 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.