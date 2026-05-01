Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1

Hernandez is hitting for a .235 BA, .303 OBP and .398 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 16 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

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