Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1
Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Hernandez is hitting for a .235 BA, .303 OBP and .398 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 16 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.
Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.