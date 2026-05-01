FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Kentucky Derby

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Cardinals On May 1

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Friday, May 1 at 8:15 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .235 BA, .303 OBP and .398 SLG with a 28.4% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .701 and he has scored 16 runs. In 109 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 0-1 with a 4.75 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News