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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Brewers On Aug. 16

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .249 BA, .313 OBP and .398 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .711 and he has scored 47 runs. In 342 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

The Brewers will send Logan Henderson (6-2) to the mound for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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