Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Brewers On Aug. 14

Hernandez is hitting for a .248 BA, .311 OBP and .401 SLG with a 26.9% strikeout rate and an 8.1% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 47 runs. In 334 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Brewers.

Robert Gasser gets the start for the Brewers, his 14th of the season. He is 3-4 with a 4.57 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 67 2/3 innings pitched.

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