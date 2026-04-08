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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Blue Jays On April 8

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Wednesday, April 8 at 3:07 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .316 BA, .350 OBP and .500 SLG with a 35% strikeout rate and a 5% walk rate. His OPS is .850 and he has scored seven runs. In 40 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Dylan Cease (0-0) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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