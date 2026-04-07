Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Blue Jays On April 7

Hernandez is hitting for a .353 BA, .389 OBP and .559 SLG with a 30.6% strikeout rate and a 5.6% walk rate. His OPS is .948 and he has scored seven runs. In 36 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in seven runs. Hernandez has recorded one steal on one attempt. He racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman (0-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.

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