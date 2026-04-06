Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Blue Jays On April 6

Hernandez is hitting for a .345 BA, .367 OBP and .483 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

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