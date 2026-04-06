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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Face Blue Jays On April 6

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, on Monday, April 6 at 7:07 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .345 BA, .367 OBP and .483 SLG with a 33.3% strikeout rate and a 3.3% walk rate. His OPS is .849 and he has scored five runs. In 30 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in three runs. In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Nationals.

The Blue Jays are sending Max Scherzer (1-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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