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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 5

Teoscar Hernandez and his Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .248 BA, .323 OBP and .389 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 17 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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