Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Take On Astros On May 5

Hernandez is hitting for a .248 BA, .323 OBP and .389 SLG with a 27.6% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .712 and he has scored 17 runs. In 127 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Astros.

Peter Lambert gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.52 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.

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