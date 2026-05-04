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Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers

Teoscar Hernandez

Los Angeles Dodgers • #37 LF

Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Astros On May 4

Teoscar Hernandez and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Monday, May 4 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Hernandez has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .328 OBP and .398 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 17 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Steven Okert makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Teoscar Hernandez

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