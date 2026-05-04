Teoscar Hernandez And Dodgers Play Astros On May 4

Hernandez is hitting for a .250 BA, .328 OBP and .398 SLG with a 27% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .726 and he has scored 17 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Steven Okert makes his first start of the season for the Astros.

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