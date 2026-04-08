Taylor Ward And Orioles Play White Sox On April 8

Ward is hitting for a .333 BA, .431 OBP and .476 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and a 15.7% walk rate. His OPS is .908 and he has scored four runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in six runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will look to Sean Burke (0-1) in his second start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.