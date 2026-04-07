Taylor Ward And Orioles Face White Sox On April 7

Ward is hitting for a .333 BA, .413 OBP and .462 SLG with a 19.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .875 and he has scored three runs. In 46 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Shane Smith (0-2) to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.