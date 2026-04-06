Taylor Ward And Orioles Square Off Against White Sox On April 6

Ward is hitting for a .343 BA, .429 OBP and .457 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .886 and he has scored three runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. He had three hits (going 3 for 4 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Pirates.

The White Sox will send Grant Taylor (0-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.

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