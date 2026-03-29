Taylor Ward And Orioles Face Twins On March 29
Taylor Ward and the Baltimore Orioles will take on the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Sunday, March 29 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Ward has +340 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Ward had a .228 BA, .317 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .792 and he scored 86 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.
Bailey Ober makes his first start of the season for the Twins.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.