Taylor Ward And Orioles Face Twins On March 29

Ward had a .228 BA, .317 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .792 and he scored 86 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Twins.

Bailey Ober makes his first start of the season for the Twins.

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