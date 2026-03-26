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Taylor Ward
Baltimore Orioles

Taylor Ward

Baltimore Orioles • #3 LF

Taylor Ward And Orioles Square Off Against Twins On March 26

Taylor Ward and his Baltimore Orioles will face the Minnesota Twins on Opening Day at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Thursday, March 26 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Ward has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ward had a .228 BA, .317 OBP and .475 SLG with a 26.4% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .792 and he scored 86 runs. In 663 plate appearances, he hit 36 home runs (10th in MLB) and drove in 103 runs (11th in MLB).

Joe Ryan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Ward

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