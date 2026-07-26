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Taylor Trammell
Houston Astros

Taylor Trammell

Houston Astros • #26 LF

Taylor Trammell And Astros Square Off Against White Sox On July 26

Taylor Trammell and the Houston Astros will take on the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Trammell has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Trammell is hitting for a .238 BA, .301 OBP and .369 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 15 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Trammell has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Taylor Trammell

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