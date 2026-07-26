Taylor Trammell And Astros Square Off Against White Sox On July 26

Trammell is hitting for a .238 BA, .301 OBP and .369 SLG with a 33.6% strikeout rate and a 6.7% walk rate. His OPS is .670 and he has scored 15 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. Trammell has recorded three steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 1) against the White Sox.

Erick Fedde gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 4.16 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.

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