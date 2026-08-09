Taylor Trammell And Astros Take On Padres On Aug. 9

Trammell is hitting for a .242 BA, .328 OBP and .427 SLG with a 29.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .754 and he has scored 24 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. Trammell has recorded three steals on five attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez (7-6) takes the mound for the Padres in his 19th start of the season. He's put together a 4.19 ERA in 101 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.

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