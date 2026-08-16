Taylor Trammell And Astros Take On Mariners On Aug. 16

Trammell is hitting for a .230 BA, .320 OBP and .408 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .728 and he has scored 26 runs. In 198 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Mariners.

The Mariners will send Bryan Woo (8-8) to make his 24th start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 4.15 ERA and 132 strikeouts in 132 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.