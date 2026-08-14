Taylor Trammell And Astros Play Mariners On Aug. 14

Trammell is hitting for a .241 BA, .330 OBP and .428 SLG with a 29.6% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .757 and he has scored 26 runs. In 189 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Giants.

George Kirby (8-9 with a 3.68 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 132 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.