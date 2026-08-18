Taylor Trammell And Astros Play Angels On Aug. 18

Trammell is hitting for a .229 BA, .318 OBP and .406 SLG with a 31.2% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .724 and he has scored 26 runs. In 199 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Mariners.

George Klassen gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.52 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.