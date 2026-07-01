Tatsuya Imai And Astros Face Twins On July 1

Imai is 5-3 with a 5.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.