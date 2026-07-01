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Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai

Houston Astros • #45 SP

Tatsuya Imai And Astros Face Twins On July 1

Tatsuya Imai will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins at Daikin Park, on Wednesday, July 1 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Imai has -148 odds to total over 5.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Imai is 5-3 with a 5.36 ERA and 58 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he threw six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while allowing two hits.

The Twins are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tatsuya Imai

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