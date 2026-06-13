Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Royals On June 13

Imai is 3-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.