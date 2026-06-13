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Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai

Houston Astros • #45 SP

Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Royals On June 13

Tatsuya Imai will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Saturday, June 13 at 7:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Imai is 3-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw two-thirds of an inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Royals are averaging 4 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tatsuya Imai

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