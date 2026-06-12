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Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai

Houston Astros • #45 SP

Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Royals On June 12

Tatsuya Imai will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Friday, June 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Imai has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Imai is 3-3 with a 5.24 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tatsuya Imai

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