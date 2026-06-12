Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Royals On June 12

Imai is 3-3 with a 5.24 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed five innings against the Athletics, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.

The Royals are averaging 3.9 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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