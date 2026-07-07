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Tatsuya Imai
Houston Astros

Tatsuya Imai

Houston Astros • #45 SP

Tatsuya Imai And Astros Square Off Against Nationals On July 7

Tatsuya Imai will get the start for his Houston Astros against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Tuesday, July 7 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Imai has -136 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Imai is 5-4 with a 6.14 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tatsuya Imai

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