Tatsuya Imai And Astros Square Off Against Nationals On July 7

Imai is 5-4 with a 6.14 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Thursday when he tossed 1 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Nationals are averaging 5.4 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.3 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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