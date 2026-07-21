Tatsuya Imai And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 21
Tatsuya Imai will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Miami Marlins at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Imai has +122 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Imai is 5-4 with a 6.06 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, July 7 when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.