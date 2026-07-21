Tatsuya Imai And Astros Square Off Against Marlins On July 21

Imai is 5-4 with a 6.06 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday, July 7 when he threw 3 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, with 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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