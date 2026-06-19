Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Guardians On June 19

Imai is 3-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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