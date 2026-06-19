Tatsuya Imai And Astros Take On Guardians On June 19
Tatsuya Imai will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Cleveland Guardians at Daikin Park, on Friday, June 19 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Imai has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Imai is 3-3 with a 6.43 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.