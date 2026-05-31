Tatsuya Imai And Astros Square Off Against Brewers On May 31
Tatsuya Imai will get the start for the Houston Astros against the Milwaukee Brewers at Daikin Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Imai has -106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Imai is 2-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers without giving up a hit.
The Brewers are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.