Tatsuya Imai And Astros Square Off Against Brewers On May 31

Imai is 2-2 with a 6.17 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed six scoreless innings against the Texas Rangers without giving up a hit.

The Brewers are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, collecting 2.4 extra base hits and 0.7 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.