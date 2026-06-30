Tarik Skubal And Tigers Face Yankees On June 30

Skubal is 3-4 with a 3.32 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw six innings against the New York Yankees, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.

The Yankees are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 1.5 home runs per game.

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